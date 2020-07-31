Teen killed at Frayser Gas Station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager was gunned down at a busy Memphis gas station, and now police are searching for WHO pulled the trigger.
Memphis police investigators are looking for the person who shot and killed a 16 year old while he sat in his car at a Frayser gas station. It happened in the middle of the day.
The crime scene on the edge of Frayser is what is troubling. Investigators say a teenager, bystanders say was 16, was sitting in his car at this pump at the Marathon gas station when he was shot and killed. It happened around 1:30 in the afternoon in this very busy area on Thomas.
Police cordoned off the entire area. Several family members showed up clearly distraught. But no one wanted to talk. Police lined the edge of the parking lot after a very large number of people showed up. The road was lined with vehicles. Traffic coming off the interstate on to Thomas was backed up there were so many people and vehicles.
A very sad scene, but no one we talked with was surprised that a teenager was shot and killed in the middle of the day in a busy area.
