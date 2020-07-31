WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational round two recap: Todd plays bogey-free round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the second round, Brendon Todd leads going into moving day. The 35-year-old has been on tour since 2012 with only three wins, but two of them he earned this season. According to Todd, he feels like he’s playing the best golf of his entire career, right now.
“This is probably the most versatile I’ve ever been ball striking wise. I still don’t hit it far but I’m able to shape shots a little bit,” Todd said. “My short game is solid and it just kind of comes down to how the putting is. I have not hit the ball as crisply as the first two as some other days this year. But, I’ve probably putted the best of any tournament this year so you know really excited with how I’ve played and looking forward to the opportunity this weekend.”
Rickie Fowler heard of Todd’s struggles during his down years. Fowler hasn’t had the best year himself, but finds himself sitting right behind Todd. Two back at nine under heading into the weekend.
“This year hasn’t been the greatest, working on a lot of stuff. I think this year has been hard for a lot of people with just how everything has gone about,” Fowler said. “Quarantine, to playing, to not playing. I feel like I’m heading in the right direction, it’s been my main goal, go through some changes for the better. Sometimes you have to take that step back to take two steps forward.”
The two have put themselves in a good position heading into Moving Day. Day three tees off at 10 AM at TPC Southwind.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.