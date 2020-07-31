WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational round two recap: Todd plays bogey-free round

“This is probably the most versatile I’ve ever been ball striking wise. I still don’t hit it far but I’m able to shape shots a little bit,” Todd said. “My short game is solid and it just kind of comes down to how the putting is. I have not hit the ball as crisply as the first two as some other days this year. But, I’ve probably putted the best of any tournament this year so you know really excited with how I’ve played and looking forward to the opportunity this weekend.”