8 year old needs bone marrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last time we talked to 8-year-old Dakhiyon back in January... he was having a good day. c7-months later when we saw him again.
Little Dakhiyon was still determined to have a “good” day. Despite lying in the hospital bed 8-10 hours and having blood pumped into his tiny body.
Dakhiyon suffers from sickle cell anemia..and he’s in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.
He’s been waiting for over a year and a half and because he’s black he’ll likely have to wait even longer...
Daihkon's perfect match is likely someone of a similar ethnic background. and there are so few blacks on the registry.
According to Be the Match, he has a 23% chance to find a donor. If he were white he’d have a 77% chance.
A spokesperson for ‘Be the Match” says since the start of COVID-19 they have seen a decline in the number of people joining the registry.
Traditional recruitment events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Be the match has had to take extrodinary steps to keep the donor and patient safe that means in some cases delaying the procedure.
But Dakhiyon is different his procedure can not wait so it will not be delayed.
We had to cut our interview short when Dakhiyon started to have some medical issues. This is how quickly a “good” day can go away. When you’re waiting for the perfect match.
Here’s some good news while numbers at “Be the Match” the month of June was a bright spot.
To their surprise they facilitated more transplants this year than June 2019.
They are open for business and still taking rest kits, it’s a simple swab.
