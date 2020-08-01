Collierville High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the district's public information officer, Mario Hogue, the Collierville Schools administration received confirmation about the employee's test result on Friday.
"The employee is recovering at home and will be quarantined for 10-days, staff are aware, and the appropriate individuals are self-quarantined for 14-days," said Hogue.
The district did not release the employee's job title.
Collierville Schools originally had an option of a traditional schedule using the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations of three to six feet of social distancing, but on Friday the Shelby County Health Department said the distance had to be at least six feet.
“As much as we want students to return, our first obligation is to keep them, our faculty and staff, and your families as safe and healthy as possible,” said Dr. Gary Lilly, superintendent of Collierville Schools. “To that end, we revised our plan to incorporate a hybrid attendance model in all grades, which will allow us to provide greater distance among students by having a smaller cohort in each building.”
The district is also providing a full virtual academy for students in grades K-12.
Parents have been divided on the hybrid learning plan. Some parents support it. Others have been calling for in-person classes five days a week.
