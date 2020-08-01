A shower possible through evening & patchy fog for some tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front is moving east of the Mid-South this afternoon. As it moves away, there could still be a shower or two through this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and there could be some patchy fog by early morning. Temperatures will be cooler for most of the week and lower humidity levels for the next several days.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of patchy fog. Wind: Light out of the west. Low: Mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & mild. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: Mid to upper 80s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Wind: S-5 mph. Low: Near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.
NEXT WEEKEND: Warmer for the weekend with the pattern returning to a more typical one for this time of year. Partly to mostly sunny both days with highs in the the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s both days. There is a slight chance of a pop shower or storm in the afternoon Saturday & Sunday.
