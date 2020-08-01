Rain chances on a downward trend as cooler & drier air moves into the Mid-South.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Fairly pleasant start is expected as we move into the first work week of August. Monday we are looking partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible along with afternoon highs int he upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday looks picture perfect, we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s with slightly lower humidity, lows will remain in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.