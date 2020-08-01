Rain chances on a downward trend as cooler & drier air moves into the Mid-South.

A few showers are still possible across the Mid-South for today and then again on Monday. The bigger story will be the cooler temperatures and less humid air to start August.
Cloudy skies will prevail across the Mid-South for most of the day today. A few showers cannot be ruled out today but most locations will remain dry. Highs will only warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s today, thanks in part to the clouds and rain expected. Winds will stay out of the southwest today around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, skies will become mainly clear with calm winds and lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog could develop tonight into tomorrow morning, so caution is urged when traveling overnight.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Highs: Upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear with Patchy Fog. Low: Middle to upper 60s. Winds: Light to calm.
SUNDAY: Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs only in the upper to middle 80s. West winds around 5 mph will prevail. Lows will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s for tomorrow night.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Fairly pleasant start is expected as we move into the first work week of August. Monday we are looking partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible along with afternoon highs int he upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday looks picture perfect, we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s with slightly lower humidity, lows will remain in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
