Teen shot, killed at Frayser gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for suspects after a teenager was gunned down at a busy Memphis gas station.
“Very troubling, you know. I’ve lived here most of my life. It’s very troubling,” said Jackie DeGraw, Memphian.
This crime scene on the edge of Frayser is what is troubling.
Investigators say a teenager, who bystanders say was 16, was sitting in his car at a pump at the Marathon gas station when he was shot and killed.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in a very busy area on Thomas Street.
“I’m really not shocked at all especially in this part of town. I was born and bred here. That’s just the reality of Memphis today,” said David Bandy, Memphian.
Police cordoned off the entire area. Several family members showed up clearly distraught. But no one wanted to talk. Police lined the edge of the parking lot after a very large number of people showed up. The road was lined with vehicles. Traffic coming off the interstate onto Thomas was backed up.
A very sad scene, but no one we spoke to was surprised that a teenager was shot and killed in the middle of the day in a busy area.
“It’s the norm nowadays to be honest, you know. It’s sad.”
Memphis police have no motive at this point. The suspect was driving a light colored sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-538-CASH.
