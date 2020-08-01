WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Moving Day Recap: Todd remains at top, Mickelson lurking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the third round, Brendon Todd remains at the top of the leaderboard at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He knew he would have to have a solid day putting. He didn’t play bogey-free, with four on the day, but still finds himself with a one shot lead over Byeong-hun An going into Sunday. He’s now led fourtimes after three rounds this season, the most of any player this year.
“Today was a little more difficult. Cooler, a little more moisture, winds swirling,” Todd said after his round. “I thought the golf course still yielded great scores, but for me, made it more difficult, I was battling my swing a little big. Excited to be in this position and feel like if I can swing a little better and keep this putting momentum going I’ll be in good shape.”
Byeong-hun An is one back from the top. Rickie Fowler at 10-under par, Brooks Koepka, 9-under par and Justin Thomas at 8-under par. Lurking right behind the group, Phil Mickelson, a Memphis fan-favorite.
“I hit a lot of good shots, made a lot of good putts and played really well. You always look back and feel like you let a couple go,” Mickelson said. “I wish I finished off the round a little better, I wish I birdied 16 and not bogey 17 those two shots coming down you really have to close the round out better than I did today. But I hit a lot of good shots in the heart of the round, made seven birdies and really had a good day.”
According to Mickelson, TPC Southwind is one of the most underrated courses on the PGA Tour.
Tee times for the final round begin at 7:45 AM CT. Leaders tee off closer to 1:30 PM.
