901 FC ends victory drought for 2020 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC was back in action Friday night at AutoZone Park, hosting St. Louis FC in the third meeting ever between these teams.
The Boys in Blue coming off a Draw 2-2 in last weekend’s contest against Charlotte -- 901 FC Looking for its first win of the season.
At the 15th minute mark, Memphis on the attack early, cross through to Keanu Marcs Brown near post blocked away!
We go to the half Nil Nil. Second half, 54th minute -- Koffi, with a nice pass on the overlap, run down by Mark Segbers.
The cross finds KMB for the Specialty! Goal! Memphis!!!
Only the fourth goal given up by St. Louis this season.
901 FC got its first victory of the season, beating St. Louis. Final Score 1-Nil.
901 FC is now 1-2-2 on the season.
Next game will in Memphis next Saturday night hosting North Carolina FC Downtown at the Zone.
