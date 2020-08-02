Justin Thomas wins 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, new world number one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Typically, when the leader on Championship Sunday approaches the 18th green, there’s a roaring crowd to greet them. That wasn’t the case at TPC Southwind for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. It was only a couple neighbors yelling, ’Roll Tide!’ when Justin Thomas, the leader at 13-under par, walked down the fairway. After he saved par, he walked off the course to a few claps and was greeted by his dad as the new world number one.
“It was a hard fought day, but it meant a lot just how we did it. Being four behind to start the day, I haven’t necessarily played well coming from behind in the past and I felt like I learned a lot from that especially at Colonial,” Thomas said. “I just didn’t handle it well and pressed too hard. Definitely learned a lot from Workday and now I’m obviously very happy and elated we got it done today, but I need to work on a few things and get ready for the PGA [Championship] next week and try to win another major.”
The best golfers in the world did not disappoint during the final round. At one point, eight golfers were within one stroke of each other on the back nine. Including defending champ Brooks Koepka, who ended up finishing tied for second with Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis and Phil Mickelson.
According to former Memphis winner Daniel Berger, “Today was definitely one of the better ones. Especially with how I started the week. I was hitting it the worst I’ve hit it in a while and just kind of found something yesterday and today was maybe one of the best ball striking days of the year. Overall a solid finish, obviously the bogey at the last hurt, but I played aggressive off the tee trying to make a birdie so it’s just part of golf.”
Tom Lewis was the dark horse of the weekend, after he tied a course-low 9-under, 61 on Saturday to put himself in contention.
“I felt a lot of tension on the last few holes trying to win and probably got out of my process a little bit,” Lewis said. “But it was good fun, after my first day I never thought I’d be standing here now.”
Thomas said he felt calm all day and played in the moment. He added he realistically felt like he could’ve birdied the first 10 holes. He finished the weekend 13-under par with his 13th PGA Tour victory of his career.
