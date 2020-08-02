SCHD confirms nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 194 new COVID-19 cases overnight bringing the county’s case total to 21,665.
An additional four deaths were also reported -- there have been 284 fatal virus cases in Shelby County.
Nearly 75% of all cases across the county have recovered from the virus with more than 5,200 active cases.
SCHD says as cases increase, hospitals in the Mid-South are taking a hit. According to the health department’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System, ICU utilization is at 88% not too far from the red zone.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after 11 weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to August 2. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings.
SCHD is also investigating a cluster of coronavirus outbreaks at several long-term care facilities. The clusters have affected over two dozen facilities. There have been 78 virus-related deaths among employees and residents.
A separate set of facilities have reportedly recovered from their cluster. The health department says a cluster is considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new COVID-19 case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 42,511 total cases and 453 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,172 cases; 17 deaths; 1,039 recoveries
- Cross -- 157 cases; 1 death; 135 recoveries
- Lee -- 882 cases; 6 deaths; 861 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 677 cases; 9 deaths; 488 recoveries
- Phillips -- 270 cases; 6 deaths; 224 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 151 cases; 3 deaths; 107 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,112 cases; 3 deaths; 971 recoveries
Mississippi -- 59,881 total cases and 1,693 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 349 cases; 4 deaths
- Benton -- 124 cases
- Coahoma -- 648 cases; 10 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,215 cases; 27 deaths
- Lafayette -- 861 cases; 9 deaths
- Marshall -- 556 cases; 8 deaths
- Panola -- 896 cases; 11 deaths
- Quitman -- 220 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 638 cases; 22 deaths
- Tippah -- 294 cases; 12 deaths
- Tunica -- 252 cases; 6 deaths
Tennessee -- 108,184 total cases and 1,067 deaths
- Crockett -- 220 cases; 3 deaths; 100 recoveries
- Dyer -- 515 cases; 6 deaths; 229 recoveries
- Fayette -- 616 cases; 8 deaths; 374 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 787 cases; 11 deaths; 462 recoveries
- Haywood -- 366 cases; 5 deaths; 155 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 420 cases; 6 deaths; 208 recoveries
- McNairy -- 309 cases; 5 deaths; 134 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,094 cases; 9 deaths; 681 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.