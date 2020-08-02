SCHD confirms nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 2, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 10:44 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 194 new COVID-19 cases overnight bringing the county’s case total to 21,665.

An additional four deaths were also reported -- there have been 284 fatal virus cases in Shelby County.

Nearly 75% of all cases across the county have recovered from the virus with more than 5,200 active cases.

SCHD says as cases increase, hospitals in the Mid-South are taking a hit. According to the health department’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System, ICU utilization is at 88% not too far from the red zone.

The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after 11 weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to August 2. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings.

SCHD is also investigating a cluster of coronavirus outbreaks at several long-term care facilities. The clusters have affected over two dozen facilities. There have been 78 virus-related deaths among employees and residents.

A separate set of facilities have reportedly recovered from their cluster. The health department says a cluster is considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new COVID-19 case.

Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:

Arkansas -- 42,511 total cases and 453 deaths

  • Crittenden -- 1,172 cases; 17 deaths; 1,039 recoveries
  • Cross -- 157 cases; 1 death; 135 recoveries
  • Lee -- 882 cases; 6 deaths; 861 recoveries
  • Mississippi -- 677 cases; 9 deaths; 488 recoveries
  • Phillips -- 270 cases; 6 deaths; 224 recoveries
  • Poinsett -- 151 cases; 3 deaths; 107 recoveries
  • St. Francis -- 1,112 cases; 3 deaths; 971 recoveries

Mississippi -- 59,881 total cases and 1,693 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)

  • Alcorn -- 349 cases; 4 deaths
  • Benton -- 124 cases
  • Coahoma -- 648 cases; 10 deaths
  • DeSoto -- 3,215 cases; 27 deaths
  • Lafayette -- 861 cases; 9 deaths
  • Marshall -- 556 cases; 8 deaths
  • Panola -- 896 cases; 11 deaths
  • Quitman -- 220 cases; 1 death
  • Tate -- 638 cases; 22 deaths
  • Tippah -- 294 cases; 12 deaths
  • Tunica -- 252 cases; 6 deaths

Tennessee -- 108,184 total cases and 1,067 deaths

  • Crockett -- 220 cases; 3 deaths; 100 recoveries
  • Dyer -- 515 cases; 6 deaths; 229 recoveries
  • Fayette -- 616 cases; 8 deaths; 374 recoveries
  • Hardeman -- 787 cases; 11 deaths; 462 recoveries
  • Haywood -- 366 cases; 5 deaths; 155 recoveries
  • Lauderdale -- 420 cases; 6 deaths; 208 recoveries
  • McNairy -- 309 cases; 5 deaths; 134 recoveries
  • Tipton -- 1,094 cases; 9 deaths; 681 recoveries

