Secondary cold front will allow for cooler & less humid temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stray shower or storm will be possible through tonight. A weak cold front will track across the area Monday and rain chances will go up slightly Monday. The front will reinforce some cooler less humid air that we will feel for most of this week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Wind: S-5 mph. Low: Near 70.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated showers & storms. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: Mid to upper 80s.
MONDAY TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: S-5 mph. Low: Near 70.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & mild. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: Mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Warmer for the weekend with the pattern returning to a more typical one for this time of year. Partly to mostly sunny both days with highs in the the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s both days. There is a slight chance of a pop shower or storm in the afternoon both Saturday & Sunday.
