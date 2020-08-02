Speeding driver crashes into MLK Ave streetscape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a speeding driver crashed into a brand new streetscape project near the Medical District.
The crash happened just after 1 o’clock Sunday morning.
Officers saw a Nissan Maxima speeding down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, and later saw the vehicle wrecked where the street curves around at Linden Avenue.
That intersection underwent a face lift just last year, closing the corner to traffic so bicycles and pedestrians have more space.
The crash sent several decorative planters flying down the road.
Police say the driver, Glenn Harris, tried to run away after the crash.
He allegedly told police he had used marijuana, and officers also charged him for having a gun while under the influence.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.