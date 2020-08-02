Tracking unseasonable weather to start off August

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking a rather weak cold front that will push across the region. That front could spark off a few showers or storms in the area. Otherwise, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with highs in the upper to middle 80s and lows in the upper to middle 60s. Behind the front, we are looking at lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies return for Thursday and the temperatures will start to creep back into the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. By Friday we will see highs near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s.