Tracking unseasonable weather to start off August

Both highs and lows will remain below average for the first full week of August. Rain chances will remain limited and humidity values will be in check.
Patchy fog is possible across the Mid-South this morning. Once the fog lifts, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with southwest winds around 5 mph. Highs will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon, which is several degrees below average for this time of the year. There could be a very, very stray shower today but most locations will be dry. Tonight, lows will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s with calm winds and mainly cloudy skies.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s. Wind: Southwest around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper60s to lower 70s. Winds: Light to calm.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking a rather weak cold front that will push across the region. That front could spark off a few showers or storms in the area. Otherwise, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with highs in the upper to middle 80s and lows in the upper to middle 60s. Behind the front, we are looking at lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies return for Thursday and the temperatures will start to creep back into the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. By Friday we will see highs near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. There could be a shower or two next weekend as we track our next frontal boundary that will move into the Mid-South.
