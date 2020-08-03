Best Life: Connecting essential workers with essential support

These are the people who are keeping the store shelves stocked, preparing your takeout, filling Amazon boxes, delivering the mail, dumping your garbage… and most are doing it on less money than what they would make collecting unemployment. That’s why eight students created www.giveessential.org. A website where essential workers who need help, and those who want to help can connect. “We make the matches based off of what the donors can provide and what the workers need,” said Kaitlyn Kelley, a sophomore.