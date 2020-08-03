Cold front brings a nice change to the typical summer pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light north wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a north wind a 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a light north wind and lows in the mid 60s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and
muggy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.