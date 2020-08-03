Collierville elementary students have option to attend in-person class 5 days a week

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville’s school board has announced that elementary students will now have the option to attend school in person five days a week.
This comes after parents spoke out about wanting their children to have that option. School leaders said pre-k through 5th graders who attend school in person will be able to properly socially distance with students six feet apart from one another.
Amid this change, it was revealed over the weekend that a Collierville School employee tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining.
We spoke to a local health expert about how schools should respond when news of a COVID-19 case breaks. Infectious disease specialist for Baptist Memorial Hospital, Dr. Steve Threlkeld said COVID-19 cases at local schools this year will not be unusual.
“I think we’re going to definitely see that. If you look at the CDC guidance for parents and schools, it’s very nebulous,” Threlkeld said. “There’s a lot of disclaimers, it’s not very specific because very frankly, it’s impossible to know what’s going to happen.”
Collierville Schools said the employee and all appropriate individuals are self-quarantining for 14 days.
On July 22, three football players for Collierville High School also tested positive for COVID-19.
Enrollment for parents to opt-in or out of virtual learning has been extended until August 4.
