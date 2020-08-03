First day of school for Dyersburg City Schools amid pandemic

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg City Schools saw their students for the first time Monday after schools closed early last school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As students and parents arrived for their scheduled appointments at Dyersburg Primary School, greeters were stationed outside for temperature checks and health screening.
Dyersburg’s primary, intermediate and high schools shared some pictures on Facebook of students, parents and teachers masked up and ready for their first day back to school.
