Gov. Bill Lee calls special legislative session over COVID-19 liability protections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is calling for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.
The Tennessee General Assembly will convene Monday, Aug. 10 for a special session aimed at providing legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others with regard to the novel coronavirus.
“As COVID-19 continues to present unique challenges, we feel it is in the best interest of the state to convene a special session to address liability protections and telehealth,” said Lee. “I thank Lt. Gov. McNally and Speaker Sexton for their continued partnership as we work toward an efficient, productive assembly.”
Lawmakers will address the expansion of telehealth services to Tennesseans and encourage insurers to cover clinically appropriate, medically necessary services provided via telehealth.
The governor’s office says lawmakers will also address laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas that were recently the subject of vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping.
