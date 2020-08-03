Isaias could become a hurricane & watching another area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isaias stayed off shore adjacent to the Florida coastline but parts of the Carolinas are bracing for a potential landfall tonight or eary Tuesday.
Isaias has remained just under hurricane strength at 70 mph but it is in very warm waters of the Atlantic and may have just enough time to strengthen.
Hurricane warnings have already been posted for parts of the Carolinas. The impacts of the storm will be gusty wind, heavy rain and storm surge.
The storm will continue to track up the coast pretty quickly.
Isaias will be moving across eastern North Carolina and Virginia by Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts could range up to 6″ and not just for the coast but even some interior sections in Virginia and North Carolina. There will also be the potential for weak spin up tornadoes along the Virginia and the Carolina coasts.
By Wednesday evening the storm will be much weaker and moving into Canada
. There is another area that we are watching that has a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours and 60% chance of development in 5 days time.
Models are showing the track of the tropical wave staying out in the open Atlantic but we will monitor for any changes.
