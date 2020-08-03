Less humid air on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun this afternoon. A cold front will continue moving through and may kick off a shower or storm. This is definitely not a wash-out, but a few areas will get a downpour. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% of a shower before midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Behind the cold front, we will have a rare break from the heat. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday. Low temperatures will be the real treat with the mid to upper 60s each evening. It also looks like it will stay mostly dry with sunshine all week. It will warm up a little more by Friday with highs in the upper 80s.
WEEKEND: It will start feeling warmer and more humid again this weekend. Both days will feature high temperatures in the low 90s and the humidity will make it feel like 100. Only a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible this weekend.
