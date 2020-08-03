MLGW pushes back restart date for disconnections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is extending its temporary suspension of disconnections and late fees until Aug. 24.
MLGW stopped disconnecting customers who were behind on their bills March 13 and waived all late fees starting April 3.
Disconnections were set to resume Monday, but MLGW announced it would continue the temporary moratorium on cutoffs because of ongoing hardships faced by many of its customers.
“Many of our customers are facing major financial challenges during this pandemic and, while we just still run the business, we want to give our customers additional time to make payment arrangements and seek bill payment assistance if needed,” said MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young in a statement.
Customers who are behind on their bills should pay what they can to keep their balance as low as possible.
Utility assistance is available through community resources listed at mlgw.com/covid-19. There are multiple assistance programs available, including an extended payment plan that allows eligile customers up to 12 months to pay their bill in full.
Customers interested in a payment play should call a Customer Care Agent at (901) 544-6549.
“Please let us know if you need help,” said Young. “We encourage customers needing assistance not to wait until your bill is overdue to ask for assistance. Reach out to MLGW now and we can work out a plan before your bill is overwhelming.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.