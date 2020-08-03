MPD: Man threatens store employees with gun after being confronted for not wearing mask

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man, who has yet to be identified, is accused of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened the lives of store employees who confronted him for not wearing a mask or facial covering.
The Memphis Police Department posted pictures of the suspect saying he entered the Snappy Mart on Madison Avenue on July 30 and picked up two bottles of water. He was confronted by the employees about not complying with the mask ordinance. MPD says the suspect left the store without paying for the items and was confronted by the employees once more in the parking lot.
The suspect then, allegedly, drew a gun and threatened the employees.
According to MPD, he was last seen leaving the scene in a dark gray four-door sedan with damage to the front bumper.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.