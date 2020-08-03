No arrests made 4 months after mysterious murder of father, family looking for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis family worries the investigation into a father’s murder is going cold! Memphis police have said very little about the case.
The family of Tony Wallace can’t imagine anyone would want to harm him. His murder happened in April and according to his family, there were some very strange circumstances surrounding his death.
“For a family member to be murdered and this person is someone who is a giving person and a nice person has a child family-oriented. I mean it’s devastating,” said a woman who did not want to give her name.
Her cousin, 27-year-old Tony Wallace, was murdered April 13, found in his car on Titus Street near Mallory.
His family says he was in his dark blue Camaro and it appeared whoever shot him was inside the car.
The family says they have no idea why he was in the area. They say he did not live here and only knew a few people here.
The family last talked with him on Friday a few days before he was discovered. He said he was going to give someone a tattoo.
“He was very artistic, as you can tell from some of the photos, was a tattoo artist,” said Wallace’s cousin. “Even after the murder, there were people who would show up, ‘hey he did this tattoo for me,‘”
His cousin says everyone loved Wallace and they cannot imagine who would want to hurt the father of a 6-year-old girl.
His cousin says there are some strange circumstances of his murder.
She says when he was found, his shoes were missing, his keys and a distinctive jacket he wore a lot. And most of his clothes were gone from his closet at his home on Palermo.
The family wants answers.
”Right now all we know is that he was murdered,” said Wallace’s cousin.
The family is offering a reward. The amount has not yet been determined. The family believes somebody knows something and they just want to know what happened.
”This would be some kind of closure at least if we could find out any details that would lead to finding out who did this to him,” she said.
Memphis police tell WMC there is no new information to release and the investigation is ongoing. It is one of several murders being investigated including more than 40 in July that set an all-time record. But the family believes someone knows something.
If you do call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
