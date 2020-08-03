Riverside Drive reopening on weekdays in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than four months, Memphis will reopen Riverside Drive on August 3. However, it’s only during the week. Riverside Drive will remain closed on weekends.
The Tom Lee Park parking lot will also remain closed.
The street shut down to traffic back in March when Memphis closed parks as part of the safer at home directive.
It was originally expected to reopen weeks ago with the transition to phase 3 of Shelby County’s Back-to-Business plan, but the reopening plan stalled when the county began experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.