Scattered showers today, drop in temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s, but there will be a chance for rain this afternoon. Clouds will build by early afternoon and showers and storms will start popping up by 2 pm. Scattered rain will be likely through sunset as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. This is definitely not a wash-out, but several areas will get a downpour. It will remain cloudy tonight into early tomorrow. High temperatures will increase to the upper 80s and lows tonight will drop into the upper 60s.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 84. Winds will be west 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 68. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Behind the cold front, we will have a rare break from the heat with high temperatures running about 5 degrees below average and low temperatures almost 10 degrees below normal. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday. Low temperatures will be the true treat with the mid to upper 60s each evening. It also looks like it will stay mostly dry with sunshine all week.
WEEKEND: It will start feeling warmer and more humid again this weekend. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be around 90 degrees and low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s and the humidity will make it feel like 100. Only a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible this weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.