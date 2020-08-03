Scattered showers today, drop in temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s, but there will be a chance for rain this afternoon. Clouds will build by early afternoon and showers and storms will start popping up by 2 pm. Scattered rain will be likely through sunset as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. This is definitely not a wash-out, but several areas will get a downpour. It will remain cloudy tonight into early tomorrow. High temperatures will increase to the upper 80s and lows tonight will drop into the upper 60s.