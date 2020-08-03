SCS begins distribution for digital devices to students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has begun distributing digital devices to students for virtual learning during the school year.
There are several locations where students will be able to pick up a device and a hotspot if needed.
While digital distribution starts Monday, everyone won’t pick up their device that day. SCS has put together a schedule for families to follow, which they can access on the district’s site. So there is a designated date and location for each family to pick up their device.
The distribution of these devices is crucial for the district's plan for students to only attend school virtually.
Superintendent Doctor Joris Ray talked about the importance over the weekend on twitter. “Students will be improving their digital literacy and exploring the world with a new tablet or laptop. I have been deeply encouraged and inspired by community organizations mobilizing to provide support for our students and their online learning.”
Starting Monday, parents can call the Parent Welcome Center at 901-416-5300. By selecting the “Help with your Computer or Hotspot” option, parents can receive technical support. The support line will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Device pickup will be going on throughout August. Don’t forget parents, you must bring a photo I.D. to pick up a device.
