Streetscape project damaged in high-speed crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new streetscape project will need repairs after Memphis police say a speeding driver crashed into the installation Sunday morning.
Glenn Harris, 21, was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers noticed a black Nissan Maxima speeding eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue around 1 a.m.
The same vehicle was then found crashed at the intersection of Linden Avenue, a corner that was redesigned last year in a Memphis Medical District Collaborative project to improve pedestrian and bicycle access in the area.
Signs of a crash were still evident Sunday afternoon, with at least one large street planter overturned, others cracked and dirt scattered across the road.
After the crash, Harris and a passenger ran from the scene but officers took both men into custody, according to the affidavit.
Harris told officers he was the driver of the car and said he was under the influence of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Police also confiscated a loaded gun found on the passenger side of the car’s floorboard.
