Tipton and Fayette County leaders enforce mask mandate for residents

TENNESSEE (WMC) - Fayette and Tipton County leaders have established a mask mandate for residents.
In Tipton County, the order will begin August 4 and end August 29. According to the Mayor of Covington’s Twitter account, Tipton County Executive Jeff Huffman established the order under the authority of Gov. Bill Lee.
Tipton County officials said this order does not apply to the following:
Fayette County leaders have also issued a mask mandate after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Rhea “Skip” Taylor made a Facebook post saying Fayette County has seen an increase in cases by nearly 19%.
Taylor added he’s received a joint request from Baptist Memorial Hospitals and Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare that face coverings be required in public to help them get through this tough time. Health officials told Taylor this would “allow the treatment of everyone who needs attention.”
Exceptions from the mask mandate in Fayette County include:
The mask mandate will begin in Fayette County on August 5 at 10 p.m. and end August 29 at 11:59 p.m.
