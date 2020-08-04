Best Life: Watch what you say, how to silence microaggressions

Malik Ali has lived his entire life hearing these everyday slights, indignities, put-downs, and insults. “I’m seeing it in every way, shape and form, whether it’s race, whether it’s sexual orientation,” said Ali. “It’s a small thing, but it happens day after day and has a really large cumulative effect,” said Wendy DuBow, Ph.D., a Senior Social Scientist at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She says microaggressions can have a long-lasting impact. “It makes you feel like you don’t belong. It’s like somebody used the expression, you know, death by a thousand cuts. I mean, that’s what is going on there,” said DuBow.