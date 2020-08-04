A brief break from the August heat and humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with highs in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and muggy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
