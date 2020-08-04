Brief break from heat and high humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that brought rain yesterday is now to our east. However, it is still close enough to keep clouds in our area for most of the day. Clouds will gradually clear by this evening, so you will see more sunshine later today. Humidity has dropped behind the front and high temperatures will only be in the lower to mid-80s. It will be a pleasant night with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s.