Brief break from heat and high humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that brought rain yesterday is now to our east. However, it is still close enough to keep clouds in our area for most of the day. Clouds will gradually clear by this evening, so you will see more sunshine later today. Humidity has dropped behind the front and high temperatures will only be in the lower to mid-80s. It will be a pleasant night with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 82. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain mild with low humidity for the next few days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday. We will also have full sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s each evening. However, heat and humidity will jump up on Friday as winds switch around to the southwest. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s Friday.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100. Most of the area will stay dry of over the weekend and it will be partly cloudy.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.