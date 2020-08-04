City council to vote on removing police residency referendum from ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is expected to make a major decision on where police can live.
Police reform has been a hot topic in Shelby County since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Now, the council is considering a proposal that could impact the November election.
On Tuesday, the Memphis City Council will hold its final vote on the ordinance that would remove the residency referendum from the November ballot.
Currently, Memphis police officers and firefighters must live in Shelby County, but, voters are being asked if they would want officers to live within 50 miles of the city.
Some city council members want to take that question off the ballot saying officers should live in the community they serve.
Memphis police director Mike Rallings is for loosening residency requirements as the department needs to hire over 400 officers.
In the past, council members have been divided on the issue. We will keep you updated on how they vote during their meeting. Check back for updates.
