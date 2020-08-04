5 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Corinth School District

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 4, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 11:07 AM

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Corinth School District announced two more confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The district posted on Facebook about receiving notification after school Monday of the additional individuals who tested positive for the virus, bringing Corinth’s total to five cases.

Corinth is in its second week of school after starting the new year last Monday, July 27. By Friday, July 31, the district reported its first case with the second and third announced Monday.

All five cases are in the high school, according to the district.

The school has completed contact tracing, notifying anyone who was in contact with the individuals (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) they must quarantine away from school for 14 days. Quarantined students may not attend school or school activities, but they must continue attending classes virtually.

