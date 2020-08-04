Dry stretch of weather ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to a little sun at times through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday and upper 80s on Thursday. Low temperatures will be the real treat with mid to upper 60s each night. It also looks like it will stay mostly dry with sun and a few clouds all week. It will heat up more by Friday with highs in the low 90s.
WEEKEND: It will start feeling warmer and more humid again this weekend. Both days will feature high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and the humidity will make it feel like 100.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
