Dyer County mayor tests positive for COVID-19

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County Mayor Chris Young confirmed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Young says he will be in isolation for the next few days and is doing OK.
He was tested Sunday morning and received the results Sunday night confirming he contracted the virus. He says he still has some symptoms.
In a statement from Young, he urges the use of mask-wearing:
“Resting a lot today and looking for better days ahead. Praying that everyone will take this virus seriously and take all the precautions they can to protect themselves and their families including wearing masks!”
Young extended the county’s mask mandate Monday.
