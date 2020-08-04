Gov. Tate Reeves expected to make big announcement for Mississippi schools

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - On Tuesday, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves will make a major announcement that will impact the school year.
Governor Reeves shared some insight about his decision Monday night in a lengthy Facebook post.
The governor said he has read nearly 600 pages of school reopening plans. He said, “...we have to balance the very real risk of more community spread and the devastating life impact of extended school closures.”
He went on to say, “We know that young children are at far less risk than any other population of damage from the virus. It’s certainly no more than other sicknesses they may catch in schools. The public health question is whether schools serve as vectors and cause rampant community spread.”
He added that people can expect there to be exceptions to his executive order, as every district is different.
DeSoto County Schools starts classes next week with virtual and in-person options offered to students.
Corinth School District has already started school... and three students have tested positive for the virus.
The district said none of the three infected individuals have been present at the school since last Tuesday.
Reeves is expected to announce his executive order at 2:30 this afternoon. Check back for updates.
