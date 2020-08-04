Grizzlies drop to 0-3 in NBA restart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - How frustrating is this? They even changed uniforms to try and switch things up! Three-up, three-down in the NBA bubble for the Grizzlies - and it’s all been a downer.
Especially Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels came into Monday’s game 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies and hadn’t looked very good in their two losses so far.
The Grizzlies with a chance to bounce back on a back to back after a lackluster loss against the Spurs Sunday.
Here’s what happened, nobody not named Grayson Allen could hit anything beyond the arc.
Especially in the first half. If not for Allen, the Grizzlies would’ve been blown out in the first half. Allen drilling a career-high five three-pointers, scores 17 points before the break. Problem? They didn’t really go back to him in the second half.
They would have gone to Brandon Clarke more after the break... but he spent most of it in foul trouble, winding up with ten points and eight rebounds. The Pelicans? Well, Zion Williamson does his thing in his own freight train type of style. Twenty-three points in 25 minutes for Zion.
The Pelicans continue their mastery over Memphis, beating the Grizzlies for the third time this season. Final Score 109-99.
Head Coach Taylor Jenkins states the obvious after the game. “Our offense has got to be better.... we’re shooting 39% on 93 shots. We gotta give ourselves a chance. We’re getting some great looks. That’s just something we’ll overcome. Just play a little bit better on the offensive end and we’ll be in a good spot.”
Thanks to San Antonio’s loss to Philly, the Grizzlies are still two games up on the Spurs, and now 2.5 up on the Pelicans. The Grizzlies’ next game is Wednesday afternoon, 1:30 p.m. against the Jazz in Orlando, Florida.
