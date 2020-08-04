Isaias spawned a deadly tornado & continues up the coast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Isaias made landfall as a category one hurricane. Winds were at 85 mph as the eye tracked near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. Monday night. By early Tuesday the storm weakened to 70 mph, just below hurricane 1 strength. As of this afternoon winds have come down even more.
This storm has been deadly as two people died in the Caribbean and now in Bertie County North Carolina, at least two people have died and others are missing.
Flooding has been reported in places like Virginia Beach and in Dare County, North Carolina to name a few. There were also several trees reported down in North Carolina and Virginia. Winds speeds of over 60 mph were reported across North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey. The National Hurricane Center reported a gust of 94 mph measured on the York River in eastern Virginia.
The strength of the storm will gradually weaken but strong and gusty winds will continue as it tracks up the coast.
More rain and flooding is expected.
Isaias will be in Canada by tonight or early tomorrow.
