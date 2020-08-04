LIVE: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gives update on COVID-19 across the state

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 4, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 9:29 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare plan to host a live briefing on their overall state with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Richard Aycock, chief of staff at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will host the twice-weekly 20-minute briefing. Methodist said Aycock has been central to the system’s plans regarding COVID-19.

The briefings are designed to give up-to-date information regarding capacity and their system’s ongoing response.

