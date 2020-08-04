Mayor of Lauderdale Co. extends mask mandate

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials and local leaders have extended the mask mandate for Lauderdale County, Tennessee.
According to the Mayor of Lauderdale County’s Facebook page, the mask mandate has been extended until August 29 at 11:59 p.m.
This order has been in effect in Lauderdale County since July 9.
Mayor Maurice Gaines said, “This decision is deemed necessary for the health and welfare of our citizens. I urge everyone to be diligent in wearing your masks so that we can work together to protect ourselves and each other.”
Gaines said this decision came after speaking with Tennessee governor Bill Lee directly. Gaines said, “he(Lee) does support and see the need for masks as he and his team deem it to be one of our best weapons against the spread of this virus.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.