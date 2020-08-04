Memphis mayor extends state of emergency due to health crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has extended the state of emergency for the Bluff City once more, an executive order that has been extended several times since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Tuesday Shelby County health officials reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases, a significant difference compared to previous case reports in weeks prior.
The county has seen a total of more than 22,000 cases and 286 deaths.
Officials with the City of Memphis and the health department are looking for a two-week downward trend in cases before the community can move forward with reopenings and loosen restrictions.
The order will stay in effect as long as COVID-19 presents a danger to public health.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.