Memphis Zoo set to launch virtual education programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A class field trip to the Memphis Zoo may not be on the table for schools right now, but the zoo is working to bring the experience to students virtually.
The Memphis Zoo is launching virtual education programs of their own using Zoom.
"Nationwide schools are implementing distance learning in some form or fashion and we wanted to keep with that as well. We wanted to makes sure that we could be accessible," said Education Specialist Erika Davis.
Davis added that students will be able to see even more than they would on a field trip.
“We are going to live stream from one of our classrooms, and so that way we’ll be able to bring in biofacts -- which are kind of like animal artifacts for students to be able to see and talk about,” said Davis. “We’re also going to be able to cut to a live tour in some locations.”
They will also be able to show pre-recorded footage of animals.
“We can talk specifically about those behaviors. We can also give you an up-close view, something that you might not see whenever you’re out,” she said. “Because, depending on what day it is, maybe an animal is off exhibit that day and that’s the one you wanted to see. The virtual program will ensure that you get to see that animal.”
Davis said the programs will help them continue to achieve their mission.
“Finding out ways to help kids feel empathy for wildlife,” said Davis. “That’s all part of our mission, our goals and those programs too.”
People will be able to start booking one of the Memphis Zoo’s Virtual Programs starting Aug. 25.
For more information on what is offered, visit the Memphis Zoo’s website.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.