Miss. governor issues statewide mask mandate, pushes back some school start dates

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Some Mid-South school districts will have to adjust reopening plans following executive orders by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.
Reeves said all schools must require masks and a handful of counties will have to start later than planned.
During his announcement Tuesday, Reeves said he believes those within the school districts know best, and he wants them to formulate the plan that best first them. But using his power as governor he said all staff and students inside schools must wear masks.
“Our conversation here today is the beginning of the conversation not the end of the conversation,” said Reeves.
After reading all 144 school reopening plans in Mississippi, Reeves issued two executive orders Tuesday. With help from health care professionals, including state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Reeves’ first executive order mandates masks.
”I believe when we talk about masks in our schools, that is a universal floor I feel strongly about setting,” said Reeves. “It will allow for a far safer environment.”
Many districts are slated to go back to school next week or the week after. In his second executive order of the day, Reeves delayed the start of school for many 7th through 12th graders.
”We know teenagers can be effective spreaders of this virus,” he said.
Reeves will delay the start of school for at least two weeks for those grades in eight counties including Bolivar, Coahoma and Panola counties in the Mid-South. All are considered hot spots.
”We are mandating a delay in counties with an absolute number of 200 cases and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks,” said Reeves.
Last week during a Facebook Live with the Mississippi State Medical Association, Dobbs said it may be better to start school in September.
”I think it’s a good idea to delay school,” he said. “There’s nothing magic about August. I’ve been asking people why we start in August anyway. You know what they say? Football.”
Reeves issued a third executive order Tuesday -- a mask mandate for the entire state for at least the next two weeks.
