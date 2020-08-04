More COVID-19 problems, games postponed for St. Louis Cardinals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major League Baseball now where the St. Louis Cardinals are seeing their numbers spike in trying to battle the coronavirus.
The number is now up to 13. That’s seven Cardinals players and six staff members who’ve contracted COVID-19. The outbreak is leading to the postponement of multiple series against other teams.
The Cards four-game series this week in Detroit is called off. They’ve already lost what was supposed to be a weekend series at Milwaukee.
No telling when, or if, any of those games would be made up. Twenty Miami Marlins, including 18 players, have tested positive for the virus.
So far, 21 different MLB games impacting a total of nine teams have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, and the season is not even two weeks old.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.