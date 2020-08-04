MPD: 2 critically injured, 1 non-critical after pedestrian crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people have been rushed to the hospital following a crash near the medical district Tuesday night.
Memphis police officers arrived at the scene of the crash at Boyd Street and Tate Avenue where a man and woman were injured. Memphis Police Department says the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the woman is listed as non-critical.
Moments later a third person was rushed to the hospital also in critical condition.
Witnesses on the scene tell our crews they saw at least five people lying in the road.
It is unclear if more people involved in the crash are being treated.
We will update this story as we receive information.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.