MPD: Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in South Memphis.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of S. Fourth Street Monday evening. When MPD arrived on the scene, a man was lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time. The victim has not been identified by MPD.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
