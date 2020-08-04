Shelby County Health Department will track school COVID-19 data, but it may not be public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials said Tuesday they are seeing some encouraging signs, with case counts decreasing and turnaround time much better at labs.
Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said the joint task force received a report the lab turnaround time was down to three days.
“We are beginning to see some positive indicators,” he said.
Randolph also said COVID-19 cases are trending downward from July average highs in the 400s a day. He attributes that to increased masking compliance and the shutting down of limited-service restaurants and restrictions on full-service restaurants.
But now the focus turns to schools.
“Sending a child or teacher to school, there is a risk. What we are trying to do is limit that risk as much as possible,” said Randolph.
Shelby County Schools is starting the school year all virtual, but other municipal districts are holding in-person classes.
The Tennessee Department of Health is not collecting data on confirmed COVID-19 cases within school systems. Randolph said Tuesday the Shelby County Health Department will track cases in schools, just as in any other congregate setting, but the information may not be public.
“Whether we will release that information to the public is something that we hadn’t quite yet decided,” said Randolph.
Over the weekend Collierville Schools confirmed information about a positive COVID-19 case in a school staff member but when reached for an update Tuesday, a district spokesperson referred WMC Action News 5 to the Shelby County Health Department.
Last week Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order permitting fall school sports like football and girls soccer, with lengthy TSSAA guidelines.
Randolph said the executive order preempts the Shelby County Health Department from stepping in to stop practices or games.
“However, we do believe that we still have a responsibility and authority over the facilities and the venues in which these sporting activities occur,” he said.
The TSSAA document said temperature checks are required by players, coaches, and team personnel prior to every practice. Players cannot participate in practices or games if they’ve had symptoms of illness within the past seven days.
Anyone attending games, including fans, must have their temperature checked before entering, and schools are encouraged to limit seating capacity to account for social distancing. The TSSAA said all fans must wear masks.
