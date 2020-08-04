Time change for 901 FC home match Saturday vs. N.C. FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC heads back to the pitch this weekend with a new kickoff time at AutoZone Park against North Carolina FC.
It’s at 4 p.m. Saturday due to a National Broadcast Pickup by ESPN Deportes. The match was originally set for 7:30 p.m.
It’s one of three United Soccer League Matches to be shown nationally this weekend. 901 FC is coming off its first win of the season.
Memphis 901 FC is in second place in its group with five points, two behind leader Birmingham.
