U of M president says campus could more fully reopen this semester if COVID-19 transmission decreases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced last week they would start the semester predominantly online or remote.
U of M President Dr. David Rudd said Tuesday if there is progress with infection rates locally, there could be more physical classes on the campus later this semester.
“This last week, we were having a test turnaround delay of between seven and eleven days, which was problematic for us,” said Rudd. “Delays over a week render results of limited value for us.”
Rudd said increasing COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and a lack of access to testing materials and fast results were factors in the university telling students, faculty and staff that they would start the school year largely virtual.
Rudd said the university would continue to house students on campus and provide food service, as they’ve done through the pandemic.
“We expect to have students in housing throughout,” he said. “All of that is carefully managed with symptom monitoring, testing, and tracking for our students.”
Public health officials said Tuesday they were seeing improvement in COVID-19 case counts in the county with numbers on a decreasing trend, and Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said the joint task force was briefed testing turnaround time had gotten back down to three days.
“If that holds and continues, it would be a tremendous improvement and help,” said Randolph.
Rudd said if metrics get better the university could return some small classes and instruction in a hybrid model. But officials are taking a wait and see approach.
Campus is currently operating at a density of 35 to 40%, he said.
“If those positive trends continue, we need at least two to three weeks of good trend data to alter any plans on campus,” said Rudd.
As for what a Tigers football season will look like this year, Rudd said a decision is expected soon.
“The AAC presidents are meeting tomorrow to discuss and make decisions about a football schedule for the coming year. So hopefully you will hear an announcement about football scheduling in the next several days,” he said.
Christian Brothers University is planning to return to classes in mid-August. A spokesperson said one-third of the classes being offered are online-only, one-third are hybrid, and one-third are being offered in-person.
Lemoyne Owen College and Rhodes College are beginning remotely.
